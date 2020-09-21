St Helens car crash victim, 14, 'cried at animal films' Published duration 59 minutes ago

image copyright Merseyside Police image caption Courtney Ellis wanted to train to be a midwife when she left school

A 14-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash was a "beautiful human being" who "cried at animal films", her family said.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have now been released under investigation.

Courtney's mother Angela, of Haydock, said the family was "devastated".

She said that Courtney, who had three siblings, wanted to become a midwife.

image copyright Merseyside Police image caption Her mother said the family "can't believe that she has been taken away from us"

Her mother said Courtney was a "bubbly girl, who loved to be around friends and family".

Police are appealing for witnesses to the car crash.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk