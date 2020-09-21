St Helens car crash victim, 14, 'cried at animal films'
A 14-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash was a "beautiful human being" who "cried at animal films", her family said.
Courtney Ellis was hit by a car on Blackbrook Road in St Helens, Merseyside, on Saturday night.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have now been released under investigation.
Courtney's mother Angela, of Haydock, said the family was "devastated".
She said that Courtney, who had three siblings, wanted to become a midwife.
Her mother said Courtney was a "bubbly girl, who loved to be around friends and family".
Police are appealing for witnesses to the car crash.
