Birkdale shooting: Man charged over death of Stephen Maguire Published duration 27 minutes ago

image copyright Police handout image caption Stephen Maguire, 27, was fatally shot at a house in March

A suspect has been charged with murdering a man who was shot inside a house while a six-year-old child and a woman were upstairs.

Stephen Maguire, 27, was shot in the stomach and leg at a house on Guildford Road, Birkdale, at about 23:35 GMT on 16 March.

Three other men have previously been charged in connection with his death.

Patrick Moogan, 34, of no fixed address appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court earlier, Merseyside Police said.

He has been charged with murder, kidnap, robbery and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

