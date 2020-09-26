Liverpool illegal rave: Organisers fined as hundreds turn up Published duration 39 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Officers closed down an event at the Isla Gladstone Conservatory

About 250 people attended an illegal rave at a park which resulted in the organisers being fined £10,000.

Police closed down the music event at the Isla Gladstone Conservatory in Stanley Park, Anfield, Liverpool, after 20:40 BST on Friday.

The crowd was dispersed and officers are carrying out further investigations involving licensing.

Supt Chris Gibson said the event "lays bare the organisers' blatant disregard for serious health implications".

"The vast majority of people who live and work in Merseyside will absolutely despair that such an event could be contemplated in our current circumstances," he added.