Cyclist critically hurt in hit-and-run in Sefton Published duration 3 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The crash happened in Lunt Road, Sefton

A cyclist who was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash is critically ill, police have said.

The woman in her 30s was found seriously injured in Lunt Road, Sefton before 08:45 BST, Merseyside Police said.

She was taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic accident.

She remains in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

