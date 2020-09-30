Drink driver John Morgan sentenced by mobile phone link Published duration 38 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption John Morgan said he was unable to attend the hearing in Chester in person

A man convicted of drink-driving has been sentenced remotely via smartphone, in what is believed to be a country first.

John Morgan, 31, said he could not attend his Chester Magistrates court hearing on Tuesday but asked to dial in from a car his relative was driving.

Morgan, of Carver Close in Swindon, was banned from driving for three years after admitting drink-driving.

Prosecutor Andrew Page said the remotely handled case was "unique".

The Crown Prosecution Service said Morgan was arrested on 29 August in Holes Lane, Warrington following a roadside breath test in which he blew more than twice the limit.

image copyright CPS image caption Andrew Page said the case was 'unique'

Mr Page said: "I was conducting the prosecution via the Cloud Video Platform system from my home on Merseyside.

"The defendant John Morgan rang the court to say he couldn't get there in person but could do it from where he was via his phone."

It is not known why Morgan could not attend court in person.

Mr Page added: "He was in his car which was being driven by a relative. He asked if the court could call him and he would be happy to ask her to pull over and he could appear in court from the car.

"We reached a convenient point so the court rang him and his relative pulled over in a lay-by near Swindon.

"He turned his phone on, joined the court link and appeared on all of our screens from his car."

Morgan was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.