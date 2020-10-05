Bootle Covid-19 hoax-claim salon ordered to close
- Published
A beauty salon that put up posters claiming coronavirus is a hoax has been ordered to close.
Skin Kerr in Bootle, Merseyside, was found to have inadequate virus safety measures in place despite a warning, Sefton Council said.
The Aintree Road salon had repeatedly put up posters stating "you can't catch what doesn't exist".
The council said it will "not hesitate to take action" when businesses refuse to comply with coronavirus rules.
Councillor Paulette Lappin said: "It is the responsibility of businesses across Sefton to ensure they have the required measures in place to protect their staff and their customers from Covid-19 infection and we know most of them are doing their utmost to comply.
"However, when businesses refuse to comply and insist on putting people at risk, we will not hesitate to take action."
The BBC has made attempts to reach Skin Kerr for a response.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk