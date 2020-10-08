Hillsborough trial of three men delayed again
- Published
The trial of two former police officers and a police solicitor accused of altering police statements after the Hillsborough disaster has been delayed.
Ex-South Yorkshire Police officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster and solicitor Peter Metcalf are accused of perverting the course of justice.
At Preston Crown Court, Mr Justice William Davis adjourned the case and set it for trial on 19 April, 2021.
Ninety-six Liverpool football fans died as a result of the disaster in 1989.