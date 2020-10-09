Covid: Warrington woman fined £1,000 for failing to quarantine
A woman who failed to self-isolate when returning from holiday on a Greek island has been fined £1,000.
Police said they were left with "no choice" after the woman left her home in Warrington in a "blatant flouting" of Covid-19 rules.
She left home on "several occasions" including three visits to a gym in Warrington, Cheshire, after returning from Mykonos.
The island is currently on the government's 14-day quarantine list.
Warrington is also currently subject to tighter restrictions after a rise in coronavirus cases.
Supt Julie Westgate said: "On this occasion officers from Cheshire Police have had no choice but to issue a fixed penalty notice of this nature.
"It's a shame we have had to do this because the majority of Cheshire residents are sticking to the rules.
"Unfortunately this woman put not only herself but others at risk by consistently breaching the regulations.
"Our officers will always engage, explain and encourage the public to make the right decision, but in this instance they had to enforce due to the blatant flouting of the rules."
