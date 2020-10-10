Man jailed for trying to arrange baby sexual abuse
- Published
A man who tried to arrange for a baby to be brought to his house to be sexually abused has been jailed.
Thomas Harrison, 30, sent messages asking a man to bring a child to his home in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, on 27 July.
He was instead met by police officers who had been investigating him and he was charged with arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence.
He has been jailed for two years.
At Liverpool Crown Court, Harrison, of Streatham Avenue, was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.