Coronavirus: Liverpool crowds dispersed on eve of new restrictions
Police were forced to disperse large crowds in Liverpool just hours before new coronavirus restrictions came into force.
Footage on social media showed people dancing and surrounding a police car in the city's Concert Square at 22:00 BST.
Liverpool City Region is the only area in the top tier of the new system and means pubs not serving meals must shut.
Police said the crowds were dispersed quickly. Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said the images "shame our city".
It comes as Liverpool's intensive care units are more than 90% full, with the city soon expected to reach levels of bed occupancy seen during the first wave of Covid-19, Paul Brant, cabinet member for adult health and social care at Liverpool City Council said.
He said acute hospital trusts also have occupancy levels of Covid-positive patients of over 250.
"At the current rate of increase, we would expect Liverpool to surpass the peak of the first wave probably within the next seven to 10 days."
Under the top tier of three-tier system pubs and bars will be closed - unless they are serving substantial meals - as well as gyms, leisure centres, betting shops and casinos.
The crowds were dispersed quickly and safely and there were no arrests or fixed penalty notices issued, said Merseyside Police.
"While we understand how the new rules which are due to be implemented are frustrating for some, we would continue to advise everyone to abide by them - including keeping social distancing - for the safety of everyone," Ch Supt Peter Costello said.
Writing in a tweet, Mr Anderson said: "Our health service is creaking, 300 in hospital and 30 people dead in [a] week.
"Ignoring these rules is why we are in Tier 3 measures."
