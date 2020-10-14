Warrington man in wheelchair kicked to death by attacker
A martial artist who kicked a man in a wheelchair to death has been found guilty of murder.
Daniel Sharples, 38, was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court of killing 53-year-old Michael Mairs in Warrington town centre on 6 October 2019.
Det Insp Helen Clegg, of Cheshire Police, said: "This was a totally unprovoked attack on a vulnerable man who had no way of defending himself."
Sharples, of Grisedale Avenue, Orford, will be sentenced on 27 October.
Cheshire Police said Sharples was drinking all morning before he came across father-of-two Mr Mairs just after midday.
Kick-boxing enthusiast Sharples began verbally abusing him, and punched two of his friends.
When they fled, he turned upon one-legged Mr Mairs, who was unable to escape.
Sharples punched him in the face before tipping his wheelchair over and repeatedly kicking him in the head as he lay helpless on the floor.
A member of the public tried to stop Sharples, who grabbed Mr Mairs' wheelchair from underneath him and tossed it aside.
Mr Mairs never regained consciousness and died on 28 October 2019.
'Vile bully'
A post-mortem examination found he suffered multiple organ failure and the central cause of death was the significant facial injuries sustained during the violent attack.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Adam Till said: "Daniel Sharples deployed his undoubted prowess and skill in martial arts to launch an unprovoked and vicious attack on a totally defenceless and vulnerable individual.
"Repeated kicks to the head of a vulnerable victim speak for themselves as to the defendant's intention. It is also no defence to the charge of murder to say 'Sorry I was drunk and that's why I did it.'"
A statement from Mr Mair's son and daughter said: "It goes without saying that Sharples' actions were those of a vile bully. We will never forget the funny, bubbly, caring man our dad once was."