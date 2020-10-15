Coronavirus: Liverpool considers extra half-term week
- Published
Liverpool is considering a two-week half-term break for schools as part of its "battle with Covid-19", says its mayor.
The city has the third highest number of infections in England.
Under the plan, backed by a teaching union, pupils would be taught remotely at home for the second week.
Mayor Joe Anderson said teachers were under "huge pressure" as more than 20,000 pupils and 1,300 teachers were isolating.
'Very anxious'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that almost 900 positive cases have been reported among staff and students in Liverpool schools.
The city has 660 cases per 100,000 per population in the week up to 11 October. This is behind Nottingham, which has 892, and Knowsley with 688, according to Public Health England data.
Liverpool City Region has been put in the top tier of the government's new system of coronavirus restrictions.
However, Mr Anderson has claimed in a tweet that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "deadly dithering has caused untold grief" and called on the government for a "circuit breaker" lockdown to help prevent the virus spreading.
#COVID19 We are making the same mistakes again.The deadly dithering by @BorisJohnson is causing untold grief we need a “ circuit breaker” now and continuous 80% financial Furlough for businesses, the economic damage being caused could last a decade #Actnow— Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) October 15, 2020
The mayor said the "virus was out of control" in the city with "30 deaths" in the past seven days.
He added: "We need to take serious action... we're in a real battle with Covid-19."
Mr Anderson added: "I know it can cause disruption to parents but at the same time our teaching staff are under huge pressure.
"We have got thousands of people in the teaching profession who are isolating at the moment as well as pupils."
He said it was a "very anxious" time in Liverpool and the "virus had run out of control" with hospitals under huge strain, too.
He added he would consult with other council leaders across the city region over the proposal for an additional week's school holiday at half-term.
Damian McNulty, of the NASUWT teachers' union, said the second week was needed as a "circuit breaker" as teaching staff and pupils had been "very stressed".
The "crisis" of the test and trace system had seen schools conducting their own tracing when children were ill and sent home "on a daily basis", he said.
