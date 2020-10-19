Liverpool's Lime Street: Work to make city 'cleaner and greener' begins
Work to make Liverpool "cleaner and greener" by reducing traffic on one of its main routes has begun.
The revamp of Lime Street, home to the city's main railway station, will see it reduced to one lane each way and a cycle lane and wider pavement added.
The project, part of a wider £47m scheme, will also see St George's Plateau extended.
Councillor Sharon Connor said the year-long work will "transform the experience of arriving in Liverpool".
She said the redesign was critical to the city's "new bus hub and changes to Queen Square bus station, both of which will ultimately create a cleaner, greener city centre for everyone to enjoy".
"A new public square outside Lime Street station and an expanded plateau at St George's Hall will transform the experience of arriving in Liverpool and how people interact with arguably the UK's greatest collection of iconic cultural venues," she added.
