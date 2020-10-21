BBC News

Covid-19: Gyms can reopen in Liverpool City Region

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightBodytorque
image captionGym owner Ashley Hughes said the decision was a relief

Gyms will be able to reopen across Liverpool after the government bowed to pressure to bring it in line with other areas under tier 3 measures.

They were ordered to close when the area was placed into the "very high" level of coronavirus restrictions.

Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said they would now be allowed to reopen but soft play areas would close.

He had campaigned against the decision after gyms in Lancashire were allowed to stay open when it entered tier 3.

Mr Rotheram told BBC Radio Merseyside talks with the government continued until late on Tuesday evening after he appealed to bring the area in line with other areas under the "very high" level of alert.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe decision follows a petition after gyms in Lancashire were allowed to stay open

Ashley Hughes, who owns Bodytorque gym in Huyton, Knowsley, said it was "great news".

He had signed a petition to reverse the decision to close gyms and said the government U-turn was a relief as it had been worrying times for gym owners in the area.

Empowered Fit in Wirral, which had also campaigned for gyms to reopen, said it was "overwhelmed" by the decision.

It said on its Facebook page that it could now "reopen from Friday legally".

  • What's the science behind shutting gyms?
  • Row over Covid gym closure differences
  • The gyms defying the Liverpool lockdown

Last week, local leaders urged the government to explain why Merseyside gyms were shut but Lancashire's were open despite both being in highest Covid alert level.

Dozens of gyms in the area remained open despite the rules ordering them to shut, including one that was fined £1,000.

Police went to Body Tech Fitness in Moreton, Wirral, after owner Nick Whitcombe had repeatedly said on social media he would keep its doors open as it was "vital to physical and mental health".

