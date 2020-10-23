Coronavirus: Chester drive-in movie bogged down by lockdown loos
Plans for a drive-in cinema in Chester were bogged down after the toilets were found to be across the border with Wales and subject to Welsh Covid rules.
The bathroom facilities at Chester FC cannot be used due to the new Covid-19 lockdown in the principality.
Anyone caught short during the planned Halloween movies would not be allowed to cross the border.
"The toilets are in the stand - it is all a bit crazy," said event organiser Andrew Bentley.
"Originally we had planned to have six nights on the Welsh part of the ground but had to change it to the English part of the car park after the Welsh Government brought in new restrictions," said Mr Bentley who is chief executive of event promoter Storyhouse.
He added: "We are to obtain some portaloos."
Bizarrely the Welsh border also runs down the centre of the club's pitch which could have caused problems for Chester FC's players who will play their first game after the Welsh "firebreak" lockdown starts.
But the ultimate offside trap has been avoided, according to club spokesman Albert Davies.
"We are actually classed as elite sport so the rules do not apply,"
He added: "We've played some great stuff recently and it has been elite football."
The National League North team are in action in the FA Cup fourth preliminary round on Saturday against Marine who are based in... Waterloo.
