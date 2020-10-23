Toxteth 'predator' raped sleeping stranger after breaking in
- Published
A "dangerous predator" who broke into the home of a "complete stranger" and raped her as she slept has been jailed.
Gerard Cooper, 39, was found guilty of the attack in Liverpool in December 2018 due to "overwhelming DNA evidence", Merseyside Police said.
The woman told Liverpool Crown Court the "sheer horror" of the attack had left her struggling to understand how anyone could commit such a crime.
Cooper, of Croxteth Grove, Toxteth, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
'Absolutely despicable'
A police spokesman said the woman told the court she had been "enjoying a nice evening at home with a friend", but that "turned into one of the worst nights of my life".
"The sheer horror of what happened to me still feels like something from a nightmare, as I struggle to imagine how another human being can be capable of such a crime," she said.
"Since learning of his name, I've never been able to repeat it out loud yet it runs through my head every single day," she added.
"I also find it hard to hear or say the word that describes what happened to me."
Cooper, who had denied the attack, was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life.
Following the hearing, Det Con Julia Jennings said the woman had shown "incredible bravery throughout the investigation, despite the devastating impact this ordeal has had on her life".
She said Cooper was a "dangerous predator" who, despite the "overwhelming DNA evidence against him", had denied his actions and forced the woman "to endure the stress of a trial".
"To trespass in the home of a complete stranger, before subjecting a young woman to the most abhorrent crime is absolutely despicable," she added.