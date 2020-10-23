Covid: Warrington to move to tier 3 restrictions
Warrington will move to England's highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from next Thursday, its council has confirmed.
Under tier three rules, pubs and bars not serving substantial meals have to close and households are banned from mixing indoors, with restrictions on meeting outdoors.
Gyms will stay open and soft play centres will close.
It is understood local leaders agreed a financial settlement worth £5.9m.
Local Conservative MP Andy Carter said this was proportionate to the financial settlements for other tier three areas.
Warrington Borough Council confirmed on Twitter it had reached an agreement with the government and would be moving into tier three.
As of 19 October, the government reported 733 coronavirus cases in Warrington, with a rate of 349 per 100,000 people in the previous seven days.
Greater Manchester joined Liverpool City Region and Lancashire in tier three at midnight.
South Yorkshire will move into tier three restrictions from 00:01 on Saturday.
Nottingham and parts of Nottinghamshire are also expected to be moved into tier three next week, with the finer details such as whether or not gyms can stay open still to be decided as talks continue.
