Sir Ken Dodd and Cilla Black's gravestones 'vandalised'
- Published
The gravestones of entertainment stars Sir Ken Dodd and Cilla Black have been damaged in an act of vandalism that has left a council "appalled".
Liverpool City Council said the pair's graves in Allerton Cemetery were both "vandalised overnight".
Graffiti sprayed on Black's headstones has since been removed, while Sir Ken's stone has been taken away for cleaning.
The council, which has not reported the attack to the authorities, urged anyone with information to contact police.
A spokesman could not give details of the damage to Sir Ken's grave, but the graffiti on Black's made a derogatory reference to music legend John Lennon.
Black, whose career spanned more than 50 years and saw her develop from 1960s pop starlet to TV royalty, died at the age of 72 in 2015.
Sir Ken, creator of the Diddy Men and one of the most popular comedians of his time, died three years later at the age of 90.
