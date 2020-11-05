Police and firefighters 'attacked with fireworks'
Police and fire crews have "come under attack" while responding to bonfire callouts in Merseyside.
Fireworks were thrown and officers were verbally abused during the incidents in Speke and Wirral on the eve of the second national lockdown.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said while no-one was injured this did not make it "acceptable".
"Firefighters are not targets, they are human beings with families and loved ones waiting for them at home."
"Please treat them with the respect they deserve," the fire service said.
Firefighters came under attack from people throwing fireworks tonight in #Speke.— Mersey Fire (@MerseyFire) November 4, 2020
Firefighters are NOT targets. They are human beings with families & loved ones. They go out each day & night to keep YOU, the people of #Merseyside safe.
Treat them with the respect they deserve. pic.twitter.com/uVFQOpv4hN
Fire crews were first targeted at a large bonfire on Western Avenue, Speke, at 19:00 GMT.
Firefighters were "greeted by a large number of people who immediately began verbally abusing them and throwing fireworks," the fire service said.
Both the police and fire service were later called to Meadow Crescent in Woodchurch, Wirral, at 20:50 where a large crowd of people had also gathered for a bonfire.
When crews arrived, a number of youths threw fireworks towards them, the police service said.
Ch Insp Gary O'Rourke, from Merseyside Police, said: "Not only did police and fire patrols come under attack on their arrival, which could've had catastrophic results.
"But there was a blatant disregard for Covid-19 restrictions, with hundreds of people in attendance drinking alcohol, mixing with other households and ignoring social distancing."
The force is now looking at a number of lines of inquiry, including examining footage and speaking to witnesses to "ensure robust enforcement action is taken".
