BBC News

Michael Molloy: Roads minister confirms old tyre ban law

Published
image captionAspiring musician Michael Molloy died in a coach crash in Surrey in 2012

A new law banning old bus and lorry tyres from roads is to come into force from 1 February, the government said.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere confirmed the change to Maria Eagle MP whose constituent fought to change the law after her son was killed in a crash.

Frances Molloy's son Michael, 18, died in 2012 after a 19-year-old tyre blew out on a coach he was in.

Mrs Molloy tweeted that she had campaigned to make sure such deaths will "never happen again."

She added: "As for me, I will forever remain a heartbroken mum."

The latest announcement came in a letter dated 29 October to Ms Eagle, the Labour MP for Garston and Halewood.

The baroness said tyres aged more than 10 years would be banned from the front steering axles of goods vehicles more than 3.5 tonnes, buses and coaches and also to minibuses unless the axle had twin tyres.

image captionMs Molloy has campaigned for seven years to get the law changed

Michael, fellow passenger Kerry Ogden and coach driver Colin Daulby died in the crash on the A3 in Surrey as they travelled back the North West from the Bestival music festival on the Isle of Wight on 10 September 2012.

Baroness Vere said new road safety measure results from the "tragic" deaths of "Michael, Kerry and Colin".

She told the MP: "I congratulate your commitment to this cause and the tireless efforts of Mrs Molloy and Tyred campaign to bring about this change."

Ms Eagle said she was "really pleased" at the news, adding, "This is in large part due to the fantastic campaigning effort of Frances Molloy."

The MP also said: "Hopefully, the new regulations will improve safety on our roads and prevent such catastrophic tyre failures, caused simply by deterioration due to age, leading to more deaths and serious injuries in the future."

image copyrightSurrey Police
image captionThe tyre which blew out in the crash which killed Mr Molloy was a year older than him

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • Michael Molloy: Mum's campaign victory leads to old tyres ban

    Published
    15 July

  • Michael Molloy death: Mother waits for old-tyre ban answers

    Published
    28 February

  • Michael Molloy death: Mother 'ecstatic' at plan to ban old tyres

    Published
    26 February 2019

  • Michael Molloy coach death prompts tyre safety campaign

    Published
    30 June 2017

  • Michael Molloy: Bestival Crash death musician in Top 40

    Published
    5 May 2013

  • Surrey coach crash victim Michael Molloy's song released

    Published
    30 March 2013

  • Bestival A3 crash: Benefit night to take place in Liverpool

    Published
    4 January 2013

  • Surrey Bestival coach crash: Tribute to victim Michael Molloy

    Published
    12 September 2012

  • Bestival coach crash near Hindhead Tunnel kills three

    Published
    11 September 2012