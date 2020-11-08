Covid: Two arrests after Liverpool anti-lockdown protest
Two people have been arrested after about 400 people attended an anti-lockdown protest in Liverpool city centre.
A 37-year-old man was held for assaulting a police officer at the demonstration, which lasted for two hours on Saturday.
A 23-year-old man, who was wanted on a warrant, was also detained.
Three people were fined and seven others were issued with anti-social behaviour dispersal notices.
Ch Supt Paul White, from Merseyside Police, said: "We are now gathering evidence and carrying out a number of enquiries to identify those who attended, in particular those involved in organising the event, so that further enforcement action can be taken."
A protest is taking place in #Liverpool #lockdown2uk @JMUJournalism @LivEchonews @bbcmerseyside @RadioCityNews pic.twitter.com/hFtmn1r1rD— Jorge Capera (@JorgeCapera4) November 7, 2020
The region was the first area to be placed in the highest level of England's three-tier system of Covid restrictions on 14 October.
More than 12,000 people have taken tests for coronavirus since the country's first city-wide mass-testing trial started in Liverpool on Friday.
