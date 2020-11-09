Liverpool Covid-19 test trial extended to schools
Children aged 11 and over are to be tested in schools as part of the mass coronavirus testing programme in Liverpool, the city's council has said.
The tests are be extended to 12 secondary schools and one special school as part of the pilot.
Parents of pupils aged 11-18 will be sent letters asking for their consent, the authority said.
All residents and workers in Liverpool have been offered regular tests, regardless of their symptoms.
A council spokesman said children and young people can also be tested at a test centre as well.
As with the wider mass testing programme, the military will be providing logistical support in setting up and running the tests.
Liverpool's director of public health Matthew Ashton said: "We're saying to people let's do this for our families, our city, our Liverpool, and that includes our young people."
Pupils will be tested twice over a period of about 10 days.