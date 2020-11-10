Covid-19: Liverpool mass-trial sees 23,000 tested with 154 positive
More than 23,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Liverpool's mass trial with 154 testing positive.
City mayor Joe Anderson said 23,170 people have been tested since midday on Friday with 0.7% testing positive.
Those testing positive had no symptoms, testers said. All residents and workers in Liverpool have been offered tests.
There are 18 test centres - including Liverpool's Anfield stadium - and Mr Anderson said there had been a "great response" from people.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged all the city's 500,000 residents to take part, saying "do it for your friends, for your relatives, for your community" in a bid to drive the disease down".
Mr Anderson thanked those people "who have so far participated".
Children aged 11 and over are also to be tested in schools as part of the scheme, the city's council has said.
The tests are be extended to 12 secondary schools and one special school as part of the pilot.
Parents of pupils aged 11-18 will be sent letters asking for their consent, the authority said.
