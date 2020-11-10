Chester hospital baby deaths probe: Nurse Lucy Letby rearrested
A nurse has been rerearrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies and the attempted murder of another nine at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Lucy Letby was previously arrested in July 2018 and June last year as part of an investigation into deaths at the hospital's neo-natal unit.
Cheshire Police has said it is investigating the deaths of 17 infants between 2015 and 2016.
Ms Letby, originally from Hereford, remains in custody.
The force said its investigation was "extremely challenging" but "very much active and ongoing".
Det Insp Paul Hughes said: "Parents of all the babies have been kept fully updated on this latest development and they are continuing to be supported throughout the process by specially trained officers.
"This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children."