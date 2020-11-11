Chester hospital baby deaths: Nurse Lucy Letby charged with murder
- Published
A nurse has been charged with murdering eight babies and the attempted murder of another ten at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Lucy Letby, 30, was previously arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a probe into deaths at the neo-natal unit.
The charges relate to baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the hospital from June 2015 to June 2016.
Ms Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
She was rearrested by police on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the hospital which began in 2017.
A statement from Cheshire Police said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital."
On Tuesday, the force said parents of all the babies involved were being kept fully updated on developments and were supported by officers.