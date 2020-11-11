St Helens woman stole almost £1m to pay for wedding and luxuries
- Published
A woman who stole almost £1m from her employer to pay for her wedding and a "lavish lifestlye" of holidays, cars and hot tubs has been jailed.
Amanda Rees, 34 and of Olive Mount, St Helens, admitted seven counts of theft from a Runcorn firm between 2013 and 2019 at Chester Crown Court.
Cheshire Police said she siphoned £980,673 into her bank accounts while working as administration manager.
Rees was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.
'Self-medicating'
The force spokesman said the 34-year-old joined the unnamed manufacturing firm in 2010 and started transferring money into her own bank accounts three years later.
He said she only stopped when the company, based at Astmoor Industrial Estate, discovered her thefts in November 2019 and had even volunteered to work from home while on maternity leave so no-one would discover her scam.
Speaking after sentencing, Sgt Phil Brown said Rees had had a "high degree of trust" placed in her by the firm, "but unfortunately that trust was misplaced".
"The stolen money funded a lavish lifestyle for Rees and her family."
He said she had claimed to officers that she stole the money as a way of "self-medicating" while suffering from depression and had bought luxury items for herself and her family to make herself feel better.
"She admitted paying for her wedding, cars, and holidays with the money she stole, as well as luxury items such as hot tubs," he added.
Rees also pleaded guilty to one count of conceal, disguise, covert, transfer or remove criminal property.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk