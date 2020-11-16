Police break up illegal lockdown boat party in Liverpool
Police have broken up a lockdown party on a boat moored in a Liverpool marina and seized suspected Class A drugs.
Merseyside Police said seven people were fined after the boat was raided in Coburge Wharf at 07:00 GMT on Sunday.
Officers also broke up two other illegal parties over the weekend; one in a flat and the other in a house.
Supt Diane Pownall said the force was receiving an increasing number of reports of "selfish" individuals who are "blatantly ignoring" the law.
Twenty-seven people were fined when officers raided a large party in a flat on Lace Street in Liverpool city centre on Saturday evening.
Two more people received fixed penalty fines when a party was halted at a property in Oldham Street in Liverpool just after midnight on Sunday
Supt Pownall said: "We are seeing an increased number of reports from members of the public in relation to these illegal gatherings, which shows how annoying and frustrating it has become for those who are abiding by the law when they see people blatantly ignoring it.
"We have all had special occasions which we have had to postpone or adapt during the Coronavirus restrictions and lockdown.
"These people are no different than the rest of us, but their selfish actions suggest that they think they are above the law."
