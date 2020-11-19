Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in St Helens
A woman has died after being hit by a bus in St Helens, police have said.
A Merseyside Police spokesperson said the woman, aged in her 60s, was injured in the collision in Victoria Square at about 10:55 GMT.
The ambulance service was called and she taken to hospital where she died, the spokesperson said.
The force said her next of kin had been informed. Officers have appealed for witnesses who were in Bickerstaffe Street at the time to contact them.
