Covid: Fifteen arrests at Liverpool anti-lockdown protest
Fifteen people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in Liverpool city centre.
Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered for rallies over the past two weekends since the second national lockdown started on 5 November.
Merseyside Police said those detained were being held on suspicion of breaching public order and coronavirus rules.
The force has implemented a dispersal zone in the city centre until Sunday.
Officers will have the power to ask people suspected of anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return for up to 48 hours.
Under legislation, they will also have the power to seize any related items, including vehicles.
Ch Supt Ngaire Waine said: "We all want to get back to normality as soon as possible, but the actions of those people who gathered in Liverpool today risk delaying that return and prolonging the suffering of so many."
Liverpool cases
- About 33 people are reported to have died with the virus in the past week
- There were 1,155 reported cases in the week to 16 November, compared with 1,429 cases in the previous week
- Among the city's population of about 500,000, the rate has dropped to 232 per 100,000 from 287
- Overall, there were 145,031 cases in England in the week to 16 November, or 258 per 100,000
More than 140,000 people in Liverpool have taken part in the country's first city-wide mass testing pilot, which started on 6 November.
The city had one of the highest rates of coronavirus infections and deaths in October, when it became the first area in England to face the highest tier restrictions.
