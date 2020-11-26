Huyton teenager shot on his bike in 'horrifying' attack
- Published
A teenager was shot in the leg as he rode his bike by another cyclist in a "horrifying" attack, police said.
The 17-year-old was attacked near the junction of Blue Bell Lane and Glade Road in Huyton, Knowsley at about 18:20 GMT on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital with leg injuries described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
Merseyside Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have appealed for any witnesses or CCTV footage.
Armed officers attended the scene and a cordon remains in place.
Det Insp Tony O'Brien said: "Thankfully, while serious we believe [the boy] will recover from his injuries. But the consequences of firing a gun in a residential area could easily have been far worse.
"This will have been a horrifying experience for the victim, and of course deeply distressing for people who live locally."