BBC News

Huyton teenager shot on his bike in 'horrifying' attack

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe boy was cycling near the junction of Blue Bell Lane and Glade Road in Huyton

A teenager was shot in the leg as he rode his bike by another cyclist in a "horrifying" attack, police said.

The 17-year-old was attacked near the junction of Blue Bell Lane and Glade Road in Huyton, Knowsley at about 18:20 GMT on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital with leg injuries described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Merseyside Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have appealed for any witnesses or CCTV footage.

Armed officers attended the scene and a cordon remains in place.

Det Insp Tony O'Brien said: "Thankfully, while serious we believe [the boy] will recover from his injuries. But the consequences of firing a gun in a residential area could easily have been far worse.

"This will have been a horrifying experience for the victim, and of course deeply distressing for people who live locally."

Related Topics

  • Huyton
  • Knowsley
  • Merseyside Police