St Helens elephants: Doorstep mystery leaves police dumbo-founded
A mystery herd of ornamental elephants has appeared on doorsteps of the same street leaving residents and police dumbo-founded.
The 64-strong collection turned up on Vincent Street in St Helens overnight between Thursday and Friday.
Merseyside Police said the unexpected arrival had "caused concern" and asked for the owner to come forward.
As officers employed their grey matter, social media launched its own tusk force to explore various theories.
Annabel McDade posted on Facebook: "I don't think this is sinister at all. This is someone's collection, maybe someone departed, and a third party has had the idea to give them out as a little gifts. Sharing the happiness."
Police in St Helens replied to one of a number of people who suggested the elephants were good luck gifts.
The force posted: "Maybe you are right it's just so strange some houses had several little elephant ornaments some had none. Why? How do they decide who needs an extra helping of good luck and who doesn't?"
Brandon Delahunty posted: "For everyone commenting about how this is for luck or a gift, it's a lovely idea but this could also be a way for thieves to test if someone is home, leave an elephant on the doorstep and if it's still there a day or two later they know they can probably break in without drawing attention."
Despina Mooney tweeted: "In some cultures such as Brazilian and Chinese, elephants bring good luck, good health and are guardians of the home. Were the elephants found facing the door? In parts of India: a traditional symbol of divinity and royalty. They can also depict victory, war and triumph."
Others suggested the trinkets were destined for a white elephant stall or jumbo-sale but how they got there remains the elephant in the room.