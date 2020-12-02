'Hollywood of the North' film studio plan approved
Work on Liverpool's first film and TV studios is set to begin later this month following planning approval.
The scheme, part of a wider effort to create a "Hollywood of the North", is a key element in the city council's bid to forge a centre for media production in Europe.
The sound stages are due to become operational next spring.
Mayor Joe Anderson said the location would help the development of the neighbouring Littlewoods studios.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The new sound studios will transform Liverpool's ability to provide the TV and Film industry with a complete support package.
"These sound studios also means the city will have all the right ingredients to be a 'Hollywood of the North.'"
Architect Dawn Coward told the planning committee meeting: "There actually isn't a home for any filming in Liverpool.
"You may recall recently there has been Batman, there has been Tin Star and they actually don't have a home in Liverpool when they're doing their filming."
The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is providing £17m to support the film and TV stages.
Liverpool is already a major UK film centre and is currently hosting productions such as Netflix's Munich 38 and Sky's COBRA.
It recently welcomed blockbusters such as Warner Bros' The Batman, and high-end TV drama such as Netflix's The Irregulars and The English Game, and Sky's Tin Star: Liverpool.
Bafta award-winning writer Jimmy McGovern welcomed the decision "especially for the hugely talented army of people who make the magic happen off screen".
Liverpool-born McGovern, whose latest project Time - a BBC TV drama - is being filmed in the city, added: "It's also great news for young kids in our city and region wanting to get into the industry."