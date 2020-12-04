Covid: Liverpool's coronavirus-free shoppers to be offered discounts
Liverpool's shops and restaurants could offer discounts on purchases for people who have had a recent negative Covid-19 test under a new scheme.
City marketers want businesses to make offers to anyone who has had a negative result within the previous 24 hours.
They hope the incentive will encourage people to get regular tests and allow people to shop safely during December.
One business owner said the idea was "perfect", but a fellow restaurateur said the scheme was "divisive".
Liverpool was part of the first area to move into tier three conditions and the impact of that, the national lockdown and a mass testing pilot in the city has seen coronavirus infection rates drop from 468 cases per 100,000 people on 14 October to 96.6 per 100,000 on 30 November.
'Reopen with confidence'
Marketing Liverpool director Chris Brown said it was hoped the new scheme could capitalise on those figures and the city's move into tier two to bring more people back to the city centre.
He said the incentive, which could be anything from a cash discount to free drink, will also encourage people to get regular tests.
"It allows those with a negative lateral flow test result to safely enjoy our shops, restaurants and visitor attractions whilst bringing much-needed footfall back into our venues," he said.
"Regular testing is crucial if we want to keep Liverpool in tier two in the run-up to Christmas and for businesses across the city to reopen with confidence."
He added that the scheme had "no planned end date, but we'd look to continue it beyond Christmas" and had already seen several businesses sign up.
Paul Askew, whose The Art School restaurant will take part in the initiative, said it was the "perfect way" to attract trade.
"We've done very well since the lockdown has lifted, but this year, it is just a case of survival," he said.
"We will be offering... a free glass of fizz just to say thank you."
However, the owner of Lunya, which has two sites in the city centre, said he believed it was "divisive".
Peter Kinsella, who wrote an open letter to the prime minister about how much his business was "struggling" during the first national lockdown, added that he could not "see the point of it [as] you could get infected on the bus home from your test".
