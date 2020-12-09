Joe Anderson arrest: Liverpool council asked for property deals
Liverpool City Council has been asked to reveal its planned commercial property deals to the government following the arrest of the city's mayor.
Joe Anderson was held on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.
Five men were arrested in total and released on conditional bail.
The council's chief executive Tony Reeves met Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick on Monday.
In a letter to the local authority, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the arrests had a "significant connection" to Liverpool City Council and requested the information on building contracts "given the seriousness of the issues".
The letter asked Mr Reeves to provide further information about any proposed property or development deals to the government by 15:00 GMT on Friday.
"This information should include identifying the property, and indication of its value, and the current position and likely future timetable for the disposal, transfer, or commitment relating to the development of the property," it said.
It also asked what the council had done or would do to "secure effective governance" particularly regarding planning, highways, regeneration and property management functions,
A Liverpool City Council spokesman said: "The council will be responding to the terms of the letter within the timescale requested."