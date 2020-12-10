Elderly people in Merseyside targeted in Covid-19 vaccine phone scam
Scammers are using the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine to try to con money out of elderly people, a council said.
In a recorded phone message, residents in the New Ferry area of Merseyside being prompted to book non-existent Covid-19 "vaccine appointments".
Those receiving bogus calls are asked to confirm their "booking" by pressing a button on their phone which results in them being billed by their provider.
Wirral Council has told people to "be on their guard".
Several thousand people across the United Kingdom have already received the vaccine after the Covid-19 jab was first administered on Tuesday.
Among the first to be vaccinated are people aged over 80 as well as some health and care staff.
In Merseyside, the two main hospital sites where the vaccine is being administered are Aintree and Clatterbridge.
People will also be vaccinated at the Countess of Chester NHS Trust.
Up to four million more doses of the vaccine are expected by the end of the month.
