BBC News

Elderly people in Merseyside targeted in Covid-19 vaccine phone scam

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightReuters
image captionAmong the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine are those aged over 80

Scammers are using the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine to try to con money out of elderly people, a council said.

In a recorded phone message, residents in the New Ferry area of Merseyside being prompted to book non-existent Covid-19 "vaccine appointments".

Those receiving bogus calls are asked to confirm their "booking" by pressing a button on their phone which results in them being billed by their provider.

Wirral Council has told people to "be on their guard".

Vaccine

Several thousand people across the United Kingdom have already received the vaccine after the Covid-19 jab was first administered on Tuesday.

Among the first to be vaccinated are people aged over 80 as well as some health and care staff.

In Merseyside, the two main hospital sites where the vaccine is being administered are Aintree and Clatterbridge.

People will also be vaccinated at the Countess of Chester NHS Trust.

Up to four million more doses of the vaccine are expected by the end of the month.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19 vaccine: First person receives Pfizer jab in UK

    Published
    1 day ago

  • When will you be eligible for the Covid vaccine?

    Published
    20 minutes ago

  • Covid vaccine: What you need to know about vaccine safety

    Published
    1 day ago