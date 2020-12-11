Dre Estridge murder: Mother calls for action on knife crime as killer jailed
The mother of a man who was killed by a friend at his brother's memorial has called for more action on knife crime.
Trene Colecozy-Rogers, 18, murdered Dre Estridge, 26, in a row at his mother Dijuana's house in Oakham Street in Toxteth, Liverpool in June.
Colecozy-Rogers was jailed for life at Liverpool Crown Court earlier.
Speaking after sentencing, Ms Garrett said people need to realise "knives cost lives", adding: "This is not the end of my road, only the beginning."
The 18-year-old's trial was told a row broke out at the memorial for Mr Estridge's brother O'Shea, who died in 1997, after Colecozy-Rogers' mother attacked a man who refused to dance with her and then fell to the floor, injuring herself.
Her son was called to come and take her home but on arrival, the then-17-year-old, of Stevenson Street in Liverpool, began arguing with Mr Estridge in a bedroom.
Moments later, he fled the house, having stabbed the 26-year-old in the heart with a knife left in the room by Ms Garrett, who had been using to decorate her home.
Colecozy-Rogers, who was found guilty of murder on Wednesday, was ordered to serve a minimum of 13 years 201 days.
Speaking after the hearing, Ms Garrett said lives had been "wasted and it has caused nothing but pain".
"Dre's life will be remembered in so many ways, and his voice becomes mine," she said.
"Knives cost lives, they are not plastic [and] this is not the end of my road, only the beginning.
"As a parent, I want changes - I gave my son his first and last kiss, and I wouldn't want anyone else to feel my pain."
Det Ch Insp Richie Jones said anyone with a knife was "capable of inflicting this level of violence on others".
"Reaching for such a weapon can turn what might have been a one-off disagreement into a life-changing moment for so many people," he said.
"That is why we proactively target offenders and serious and organised crime groups who store, carry and use weapons in our communities all year round."
