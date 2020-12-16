Birkenhead ferry Covid-19 outbreak: Passengers stranded overnight
More than 300 passengers were stranded on a ferry overnight after crew members tested positive for Covid-19.
Port Health Authorities said the Belfast-bound Stena Line ferry could not leave Birkenhead after six members of staff were found to have coronavirus.
The 322 passengers and 53 crew have been told by public health authorities to disembark in Birkenhead.
Stena Line said it was helping passengers find alternative travel.
The company said the six crew members were "doing well" and were showing mild symptoms.
It said an additional 15 people were isolating after being identified as "close contacts".
"The welfare of our passengers and crew is paramount at this time," Stena Line added.
