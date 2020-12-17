Birkdale shooting: Gang jailed over Stephen Maguire death
- Published
Four men have been jailed for life for murdering a man in a Merseyside house while a child slept upstairs.
Stephen Maguire, 27, was shot in the stomach and leg at the property in Guildford Road, Birkdale, on 16 March.
Karl Corson, 28, Ryan Smith, 21, Patrick Moogan, 35, and Jack Higgins, 22, were convicted of murder, kidnap, robbery and possession of a firearm.
Liverpool Crown Court was told they kidnapped two teenagers hours before the killing.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the gang had forced the teenagers into a stolen Mercedes at gunpoint on Sefton Street, in Southport.
They had asked them about motorbikes in the area which had led them to Mr Maguire's house, the CPS said.
The CPS said Mr Maguire had refused to hand over four motorbikes and he had been shot twice.
The gang tried to steal three of the bikes but could not start two of them.
According to the CPS, they threatened the teenagers, ordered them not to tell anyone what had happened and dropped them back off in Southport.
They then dumped the stolen car and travelled back to Liverpool in a Vauxhall Astra, the CPS said.
Police used evidence from the cell sites and mobile phones to trace the defendants.
Sentences
- Karl Corson, of Columbine Close, Melling, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 33 years
- Ryan Smith, of Colquitt Street, Liverpool, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 32 years
- Patrick Moogan, of Willow Way, Croxteth, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 30 years
- Jack Higgins, of Sedgemoor Road, Norris Green, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 29 years
Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson said she hoped the sentences would provide "at least some comfort" to Mr Maguire's family.
The investigation had been "complex and comprehensive", she said, adding: "We're grateful for all of those people who have come forward with information.
"Criminals involved in gun crime have no regard for anyone else and Stephen Maguire paid the ultimate price for the reckless and violent actions of others."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk