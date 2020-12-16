Farieissia Martin's murder conviction quashed on appeal
Published
A woman who was jailed for life for murdering her ex-partner has had her conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal.
Farieissia Martin was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of stabbing Kyle Farrell at her Liverpool home.
Appeal judges ordered that the 28-year-old should face a retrial on the basis of fresh evidence coming to light.
Her solicitor Harriet Wistrich said she was "delighted" with the ruling.
The date of the retrial is yet to be set.
