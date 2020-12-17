Birkenhead ferry deep-cleaned after Covid-19 outbreak
A ferry stranded overnight because of a Covid-19 outbreak could be back in service later following a deep-clean.
The Belfast-bound Stena Line ferry was barred from leaving Birkenhead on Tuesday night after six crew members were found to have coronavirus.
A seventh has since tested positive, with all affected crew scheduled to leave the vessel on Thursday morning.
Stena Line said the ferry had been deep-cleaned but port officials still needed to clear it to resume service.
Paul Grant, trade director for Stena Line, said local health authorities had "given us approval" to depart at 22:00 GMT on Thursday, but "the final decision rests" with maritime authorities once replacement crew are onboard.
"Our main focus now is on the wellbeing of our crew onboard the Stena Edda," Mr Grant said.
All 322 passengers that were stranded overnight on the ferry disembarked on Wednesday.
Stena Line said they had also temporarily introduced another freight vessel to the Birkenhead-Belfast route as a result.
"Freight levels on the Irish Sea are currently very high due to stockpiling before Brexit," Mr Grant said.
