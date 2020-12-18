Tributes paid to Beatles and Doddy flower seller
Tributes have been paid to a street flower seller who counted The Beatles and Sir Ken Dodd as regular customers.
Vera Simcock, who was one of Liverpool's longest-serving flower vendors, died aged 85 earlier this month.
The great-gran was a familiar city centre face and was at her uncovered stall five days a week until she stepped down in her 70s.
"Everyone knew her in Liverpool," her daughter Linda Itiokiet said.
"She used to buy the flowers at the flower market in Williamson Square and take them on a cart to near the Lyceum [half a mile away] in all weathers.
"When I was a child I used to remember her coming home absolutely soaked."
The Beatles were regular customers at Mrs Simcock's flower stall before they became the biggest band on the planet in the 1960s.
Her family said her banter with the another regular, the comedian Ken Dodd, would find its way into his act.
"She would help anyone in need," Mrs Itiokiet said.
"People loved her she got lots of presents at Christmas from her customers, including hats and scarves."
Mrs Simcock took on the family business, which was started by her father who used to sell roses to men frequenting The Lyceum gentlemen's club on Bold Street.
When she nearly lost her pitch close to Liverpool Central Station in the 1960s she took her fight to the House of Commons and won.
The mother-of-two also leaves four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.