BBC News

Southport couple find 4ft python behind tumble dryer

Published
image copyrightBeastWatch UK
image captionThe snake is thought to be an escaped pet and has been taken in by the RSPCA

A couple were left hiss-terical after finding a 4ft (1.2m) royal python curled up behind their tumble dryer.

It was a case of snakes and larders when the reptile was found in the utility room of their home in Southport, Merseyside.

"I was shocked, it's not what you expect when you want to do a bit of laundry," the woman told the RSPCA.

The charity collected the snake and is hoping to find its owner soon - serpently by Christmas.

"I was quite surprised at the size of the snake," said RSPCA rescue officer David Hatton, who attended the home in Beecham Road on Sunday.

"The fact it is in such good condition makes me suspect it is a pet that has escaped.

"I am not sure how it managed to get into the utility room but it was probably attracted by the warmth from the drier when it was on."

image copyrightRSPCA
image captionIt is hoped the reptile can be reunited with its owner in time for Christmas

The couple, who preferred not to be named, had been trying to fix the faulty tumble dryer when the snake was found.

"My husband pulled the drier out and seemed taken aback, and then said 'there's a snake here'," the woman said.

"I thought it would be a small grass snake not a 4ft-long royal python."

It is currently being looked after by reptile keepers from volunteer group Beastwatch UK.

Spokesman Mike Potts said the species is harmless and a relatively small python, usually growing to about 5ft.

Royal python snakes

  • Royal pythons originate from West Africa
  • They are docile by nature and curl up into a ball when threatened
  • They are not venomous and use constriction to kill prey
  • Can live longer than 20 years in captivity
  • Eat mice and rats
  • Grow to about 5ft (150cm)

Source: RSPCA

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Southport
  • Snakes

More on this story

  • Abandoned snakes: Second batch found in Sunderland bin

    Published
    17 February

  • Stray 5ft python found at Islington house round boiler

    Published
    31 July 2019

  • Woman wakes to find python in Kensington bed

    Published
    28 July 2018