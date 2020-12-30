New Year Honours 2021: Damehood for Labour MP Angela Eagle
Veteran Labour MP Angela Eagle has been made a dame in the New Year Honours List for her parliamentary and political service.
The Wallasey MP is known for her work promoting women's and minority rights.
The 59-year-old said that while it was "lovely" to be recognised for her work, her "greatest honour is being able to represent people in parliament".
"I hope my campaigning successes have helped increase people's life chances," she added.
Ms Eagle joined the Labour party aged 17 in 1978 and won the Wallasey seat at the 1992 general election.
After Tony Blair's government swept to power five years later, she worked in a number of departments before becoming pensions minister in 2009.
Ms Eagle has held several senior roles in Opposition and, since June 2016, has been shadow business secretary.
She said the idea of being known as Dame Angela was "all a bit strange".
Others from Merseyside and Cheshire to be recognised in the New Year Honours List include a mother who has long fought for better road safety following the death of her son.
Pauline Fielding, from Heswall, Wirral becomes an MBE.
She began campaigning after losing her 18-year-old son Andrew on the A540 in Neston, Cheshire in 1994.
Chester West and Cheshire Council this year agreed to improve safety measures on the road.
Mrs Fielding, 75, said she was "shocked" to receive the honour, but hoped it would further raise awareness.
A trustee of the RoadPeace charity, she said: "I'm absolutely delighted. It has taken 26 years but at long last things are about to improve. Giving up was never an option.
"I know this is the sort of thing Andrew would have wanted me to do. I'm sure he would be very happy that some good had come from the terrible tragedy that happened."
'Very humble'
A number of honours were awarded for work carried out during the coronavirus pandemic in the region.
An MBE was awarded to Gregory Barton from St Helens. The specialist pharmacist at St Helens and Knowsley NHS Teaching Hospitals Trust also chairs the United Kingdom Clinical Pharmacy Association.
Two physiotherapists from Merseycare NHS Foundation Trust were awarded British Empire Medals (BEMs) for services to the NHS.
Warren Baxter, from Southport, said his award for supporting the safe discharge of patients from hospital into Covid-19 safe environments reflected how everyone in the NHS had been "working tirelessly" throughout the pandemic,
Clare McCarroll said she was "delighted and very humble" about being recognised and praised her "exceptional and hard working team".
There was also recognition for wider community work, including BBC Radio Merseyside presenter Billy Hui.
The founder and musical director of the SingMe Merseyside Choir raises more than £200,000 a year for charities and has been running weekly online singing classes since the start of the pandemic.
He said he was "shocked" but "very proud" to be awarded a BEM and that he was able to "help keep people smiling" throughout what has been a "very tough" year.
