Chow chow dog survives electric shock on Liverpool rail line
A dog "miraculously" survived an electric shock on a rail line and narrowly avoided being hit by a train.
The driver, who managed to brake just in time, got out and rescued the chow chow, whose thick fur was singed after she was badly burnt.
RSPCA inspector Vicki McDonald said the dog had "smelt strongly of burning and was bleeding from the mouth".
The chow chow also injured her leg in the incident at 08:20 GMT on Sunday near Liverpool Central station.
Ms McDonald said the dog's leg injury meant she could not bear weight on it, adding "it is miraculous she is alive".
The inspector said: "As she is a chow chow, her fur was so thick that we don't yet know if she has any other burn injuries, so she will be shaved at the vet's so they can check her over.
"She was so badly burnt though, her thick fur has been singed on her body. The poor dog must have been absolutely terrified.
"She was wearing a harness so is more than likely an owned dog who ran off while on a walk and we would love to reunite her with her family who could be desperately searching for her."