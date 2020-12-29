Man stabbed in Boxing Day row over noise in Waterloo flats
- Published
A man was stabbed in a row with a neighbour over noise on Boxing Day, police have said.
The 38-year-old suffered a single stab wound and is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The row broke out on the night of 26 December at the flats in South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has now been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.
Det Insp Andrew McCourt, of Merseyside Police, said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation, but we believe there was an argument concerning noise coming from the victim's flat and during the altercation he was stabbed."
