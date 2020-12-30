Covid: 'Worrying uptick' in cases puts Liverpool City Region in tier 3
Moving to tier three was "something none of us wanted" but was necessary amid a "worrying uptick" in Covid-19 cases, the mayor of Liverpool City Region has said.
All of Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, Halton and St Helens will move to the higher level of restrictions from midnight.
Neighbouring Cheshire and Warrington join the areas moving to tier four.
Steve Rotheram said people were "fatigued" but "will get through this."
Under tier three, households cannot mix indoors apart from support bubbles and a maximum of six can meet in parks and public gardens.
Food venues are restricted to takeaway and drive-through only but shops, leisure centres and hairdressers remain open.
Wirral currently has the highest case rate of all the city region's authorities, with 220 cases per 100,000 people.
'The right response'
Council leader Jan Williamson said ramping up restrictions was "not unexpected and the right response given our increasing numbers".
She added that people must "heed the restrictions", especially over New Year's Eve.
"I strongly urge that if you are planning any celebrations tomorrow night, do it safely and in accordance with the restrictions, which means no mixing of households."
Data from 24 December shows Halton had 209.4 cases per 100,000, with Liverpool and Knowsley close behind at 208.2 and 205.3 respectively.
Sefton had the lowest rate of 189.5 while St Helen's was at 198.8.
The region has been in tier two since 2 December.
Mr Rotheram said: "Being placed into tier three is something that none of us wanted, but I hope that these new measures help to slow down and contain the spread of the virus quickly."
"We are once again facing tough weeks, perhaps even months, but together I know we will get through this."
The change means sports fans will be barred from matches and Everton's home against West Ham on Friday night is the first to be affected,
The club tweeted: "We won't be able to welcome fans to Goodison until further notice, including Friday's game with West Ham."
