Coronavirus: Cheshire's hospitality industry 'on its knees' after tier 4 rise
- Published
Cheshire's hospitality industry is "on its knees" after seeing the toughest Covid restrictions imposed over Christmas, said business leaders.
Cheshire West and Warrington have been placed in tier four, five days after moving into tier three on Boxing Day.
Steven Hesketh, who owns a number of hotels and restaurants in the region, said the latest move will mean "pure devastation" for the industry.
"There is no gas left in the tank. It's heartbreaking," he said.
Mr Hesketh, chairman of the Chester Hospitality Association, said it was "the worst time for this to happen".
"New Year's Eve is the biggest event of the year for the industry. It's the time of year that gets you through the quieter months in January, February, March.
"The industry will be decimated."
Cllr Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council called on local people to "pull together once again".
Ms Gittins said local government was not consulted about the "disappointing" news but had "a duty to act in the best interests of our residents"
The latest infection rate figures showed cases increased from 215 to 265 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 25 December.
"We will be working with a range of local organisations and the government to get assistance to those that need it," she said.
Leader of Warrington Council, Cllr Russ Bowden, said the move into tier four reflected the "grim reality" of "a very bleak national picture".
In Warrington, cases have risen from 252 to 275 per 100,000 people over the same period.
Mr Bowden thanked residents, businesses and communities for their resilience in what was "another very challenging period for our town".
'We can bounce back'
Mr Hesketh said he remained "hopeful" for the hospitality industry in 2021 as the vaccine is rolled out.
"I believe we can bounce back," he said, "but that's if we exist after all this is over".
"I'm hoping we will see an increase in staycations, more people going for a drink," he added.
And he called on the government for long-term financial commitment for the sector.
Grants of up to £3,000 "don't touch the sides" when monthly running costs such as rent and insurance can be £30,000 a month "whether you are open or not", he added.
A HM Treasury spokesperson said: "We understand the pressure businesses and individuals in affected areas are currently under, which is why we're helping them through the pandemic with a £280bn support package, which is among the most generous in the world, including extending furlough until April, helping to protect jobs."