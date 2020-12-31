Joe Anderson: Liverpool mayor in police probe will not seek re-election
- Published
Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson says he will not fight for re-election in May due to an ongoing bribery and witness intimidation investigation.
Mr Anderson made the announcement after Merseyside Police said he had been rebailed until February following his arrest earlier this month.
He tweeted he was "disappointed" with the police decision as he had "provided all of the information they asked for".
He said it was in the Labour Party's best interests to pick a new candidate.
Mr Anderson was arrested on 4 December, along with four other men, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.
The year-long investigation, Operation Aloft, has focused on a number of building and development contracts in Liverpool.
Mr Anderson's statement said he would "continue to fight to demonstrate that I am innocent of any wrongdoing but also to protect my legacy as mayor of this city of which I am proud".
He said the timing of the police investigation "means it would be in the best interests of the Labour Party to select a new candidate for the mayoral election."