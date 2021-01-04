Man charged with Liverpool woman's drugs death murder
- Published
A 45-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead in a house last year.
Merseyside Police said ambulance staff found Lyndsey Alcock dead at the property in Swallowhurst Crescent in Croxteth, Liverpool, on 29 May.
Carl William Alcock, of no fixed abode, was charged on 12 December with murder and remanded into custody.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was "mixed depressant drug toxicity with pneumonia".