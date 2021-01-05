Covid-19: Liverpool goes from tier 2 to lockdown in a week
Moving from tier two to lockdown in less than a week was "so depressing", business owners in Liverpool have said.
Liverpool City Region (LCR) moved from tier two to tier three restrictions on 30 December and joined the nation in lockdown at midnight on Monday.
Metro mayor Steve Rotheram said the lockdown was the "right thing to do" due to "rapid rises" in Covid-19 cases.
Anthony Grice, who owns a cafe in Liverpool, said he was "trying to stay positive".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people in England must stay at home except for permitted reasons during a new coronavirus lockdown expected to last until mid-February.
Schools and colleges will close to most pupils and and switch to remote learning, with non-essential shops also shutting.
Mr Grice, 41, said he had "no choice" financially but to turn his cafe Fika in Wavertree into a takeaway.
"It was a major jump to go from being fully open and socially distanced before Christmas to this," he said.
"We were fully stocked and ready to reopen after the holiday break today but we've only had one customer since we opened for takeaway this morning.
"I woke up so depressed but I'm trying to stay positive."
Jill Purdy, who runs Fitness for All gym in Woolton, said "the whole thing is just horrendous" but "we have to do what we need to, to keep people safe".
She closed the doors on Monday and decided to loan out all of her equipment to members to use at home while she runs online classes.
"There's been no time like it, we've got to be fit and support each other in lockdown times so we need this community spirit," she said.
Ms Purdy said there had been a "trade-off" made because the government "gave us Christmas and ruined small businesses".
Carla Molden, who opened a hair salon in Walton in October, said the "daunting stress" of all the "stop-start" changes was causing her anxiety.
"Opening a new business is so hard in this situation," she said.
"We were working every night until one in the morning in advance of the last lockdown to fit clients in but this time there was no notice.
"We never want to have to cancel and it's the courses we run for learners as well as the clients."
Pub landlord Paul Laing, 51, who runs Franks in Liverpool and The Jollys in Bootle, Merseyside, said the latest lockdown was like "death of a thousand cuts" after months of restrictions.
His pubs have been closed for 28 weeks because they do not serve food.
"I was expecting the latest lockdown but it's still pretty depressing," he said.
"It's just another blow in a long line of them. "I've nearly had a break down over this but I know people who are in worse positions like club owners.
"Christmas wasn't great, I am just hoping for better times."
Mr Rotheram, who previously called for tighter restrictions over the alarming levels of cases, said now was a "critical moment".
"We are yet to see the full effects of the relaxation of restrictions over Christmas and, over the past few weeks, we've seen just how quickly the new variant of the virus can spread and multiply," he said.
"Considering all of this, an effective national lockdown is now the right thing to do."
The Labour mayor said it was "vital" businesses, councils and individuals were given the financial support they need to manage during the third lockdown.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier announced new grants for businesses in retail, hospitality and leisure to help them keep afloat until spring.
The grants will be worth up to £9,000 per property and is in addition to business rates relief and the furlough scheme, the Treasury said.
Liverpool City Council acting mayor Wendy Simon said the authority was "really pleased the prime minister has listened to our calls for a lockdown".